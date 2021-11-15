Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Down For Sidharth Shukla In An Old 'Honsla Rakh' Interview

The sudden demise of Balika Vadhu fame Sidharth Shukla sent shockwaves across the Entertainment industry on September 2. several fans and friends of the actor have still kept him in their memories as they deal with a hard time accepting the unfortunate event. One, in particular, is the rumoured partner of the late actor, Shehnaaz Gill.

From grieving in public to fulfilling her professional commitments amid coping up with the huge loss, the actor went through a harsh time. After the death of the actor, Gill mustered enough courage to continue the promotions of the film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh which received widespread positive reviews from the fans. Recently, a clip from an old interview of Gill is making rounds on the internet where she is seen balling her eyes out for Sidharth Shukla. Here is one of the edited videos of the interview that has been circulating on the internet.

Shehnaaz Gill crying for Sidharth Shukla

The promotions for her film Honsla Rakh came with great difficulties as Shenaaz Gill arduously pushed through the interviews post the death of Sidharth Shukla. However, a video of the actor's old interview during the promotions surfaced where she is seen sobbing uncontrollably. Co-star Diljit Dosanjh can also be seen comforting the actor. The video, however, did not sit well with the fans as they have asked netizens to not circulate it.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, ''A video of #shehnaazgill breaking down during the #honslarakh promotions has gone viral. Shehnaaz breaks down thinking about #sidharthshukla and #diljitdosanjh is seen embracing her. But it has not gone down well with her fans and they are uniting to inform everyone not to use that clip. Fans only want to see her back happy and they care so much for her. Respect[sic].''

More on Shehnaaz Gill

The actor released a new song titled Tu Yaheen Hai to pay Shukla a heartfelt tribute. She also released a music video for the song where fans got to relive the duo's beautiful bond on the popular reality show. The video was well-received by the fans who sent love and support for the actor. Recently, the actor shared a video of her skincare routine on Instagram and shared a glimpse into her busy professional life with her fans.

