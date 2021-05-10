Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Badesha's Song 'Little Star' Releases

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesh dropped his brand new song Little Star's video today on May 10, 2021. The new song focuses on romance and shows the love between a female cop and a wanted criminal. Little Star song's video is directed by Mayank Gupta and Himank Goyal. The video also features Giorgia Andriani in the lead role.

The video starts with the female police officer receiving a phone call from her superior, asking her to confess if she's dating Shehbaz the criminal. She denies the claims and assures her boss that she would arrest Shehbaz as soon as possible. The cop then takes her officers along with backup to raid Shehbaz's house.

At the mansion, she is greeted by the press who has gathered outside. They question her about the rumours claiming that she was dating a criminal. She continues to deny them and enters Shehbaz's house. She asks the officers to check on the bottom floor and proceeds to the top floor to meet the criminal.

Once she enters Shehbaz's room she finds him smiling and waiting for her. She smiles back at him and walks towards him. When Shehbaz accidentally switches on the television he understands why the cop has entered his house with the officers. The breaking news flashes a question, "Is Giorgia, the cop, dating Shehbaz, the criminal?". He then hears an officer approaching the bedroom and hides behind the door. When the officer enters, Shehbaz strikes him on his head to make him unconscious.

He wears the officer's clothes and escapes with the cop from his house. The cop succeeds in sneaking the criminal out of the house but the two must cleverly find their way through the media waiting outside the house. Shehbaz positions his hat so that most of his face gets covered in front of the people. The cop then guides him into her police car and they drive off together.

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz releases new music video

The vocals for the new song are provided by Shehbaaz Badesha and Naina. It is bankrolled by G Skillz while the lyrics are written by Monty Hunter & Music. Shehbaz's new song video has already been watched more than 960,000 times on YouTube.

Image: Still from Little Star

