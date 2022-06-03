Sheil Sagar, Delhi-based Musician Passes Away At 21 Due To Unknown Reasons

New Delhi-based independent singer and multi-instrumentalist Sheil Sagar passed away on June 2. The news was confirmed by one of the singer's friends on social media who condoled the death of the young musician. According to various media reports, the late songwriter gained notice in the independent music arena with his acoustic debut single If I Tried.

Sheil's friend, Viraj Kalra confirmed the news of the singer's death by sharing a glimpse of his old performance clip. In the video, the musician can be seen performing one of his singles. Sheil's song If I Tried had earned positive reviews from all over the nation upon its release.

Delhi-based musician Sheil Sagar passes away

Sharing the news of Sheil's death, his friend tweeted, “Today is a sad day... first KK and then this beautiful budding musician who had us in awe with his rendition of my favourite song #wickedgames.. may you rest in peace #SheilSagar.” Netizens were quick to comment below the post while paying tribute to the musician and requesting people to support independent artists.

One of the users mourned the death of the musician and wrote, "R.I.P #sheilsagar, I didn't know him personally but I once attended his show and so I was able to connect with him and the phase he was going through as an artist." Another Netizen wrote, "One day, 3 music artists passes away. Unbelievable & Heartbreaking." A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Why so many artists? All those vaccinated, please get a D-Dimer test done."

Sagar had many other releases credited under his name, including singles Before It Goes, Still, and Mr. Mobile Man- Live. As per various media reports, the late prolific musician was a multi-instrument player and had mastered playing the piano, guitar, and saxophone. He was also the former vice-president of the music society of Hansraj College.

Meanwhile, the country could not get over the shocking death of singers in the past, including Sidhu Moosewala and Krishnakumar Kunnat, aka KK. In a span of just a week, the country lost two most popular musicians, who have left a deep void in the hearts of their fans.



