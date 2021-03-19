Shekhar Ravjiani Shares Paw-dorable Photos Of His Pets; Neeti Mohan And Others Comment

Bollywood singer Shekhar Ravjiani is an ardent dog lover and his social media page is proof of the same. The singer recently took to his Instagram to share a paw-dorable picture of his two family members whom he calls his 'life'.

Shekhar Ravjiani shares photos of his 'bachchas'

The post shared by Shekhar is an adorable picture of his two Shih Tzu dogs Champ and Fluffy. In the picture, we see both the white pups posing for the camera with their tongues out. The singer has written down the name of both the pups below the picture for identification. His dog Fluffy has a cute white and pink bow accessory on her head. The dogs are an important part of Shekhar Ravjiani's family and we can see that by the caption written along with the post that reads, "Our family. Our bachchas. Our lives. #ChampAndFluffy."

Netizens react to Shekhar Ravjiani's family photo

Fans of the singer were quick to shower their love on his post and have since then been commenting on how cute Champ and Fluffy are. Netizens have been pouring a ton of heart and starstruck emojis on his post. Shekhar's friend from the music industry also chimed in to share their reactions to his pets' photo. Neeti Mohan jokingly said, "Fluffy is my favourite" other celebs like Harshdeep Kaur and Sophie Choudhary reacted with adjectives like cute and adorable. Read some of the comments on the post below:

Shekhar Ravjiani's photos with his pets

This is not the first time Shekhar has showcased his love for his furry friends on social media. He often posts photos of him enjoying his time with his dogs and also shares funny videos of his pet dogs' antics. Check out some other photos and video of Shekhar with his furry mates:

Shekhar Ravjiani's songs and other projects

Shekhar has given the Bollywood industry a lot of memorable and popular music tracks along with his music partner Vishal Dadlani. Their iconic duo has composed numerous songs for movies and albums like Dostana, Jhankaar Beats, Tashan, Bang Bang and War among others. He is also an established singer and some of his popular songs include Jogi Mahi from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Aazmale from Taxi No 9211, Bhare Naina from Ra 1 and recently lent his vocals to the song Tehas Nehas from Khaali Peeli. Shekhar also tried his hand at acting and made his Bollywood debut with Neerja in which he played the role of Jaideep, Neerja's boyfriend.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.