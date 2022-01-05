Shillong Chamber Choir Founder Neil Nongkynrih Passes Away At 51 In Mumbai

Shillong Chamber Choir founder and noted music composer, Neil Nongkynrih breathed his last in Mumbai after a brief illness on Wednesday. The choir officials said that the 51-years-old music conductor and composer, who led the SCC to national fame after a reality TV show, India's Got Talent about a decade ago, passed away at the Reliance Hospital, where he was admitted yesterday.

Neil Nongkynrih dies at 51

A spokesperson of the group shared, "He was admitted at the hospital yesterday and passed away in the evening today after a surgery." He further revealed that the mortal remains of the late music composer would be brought back to his home as soon as all formalities in Mumbai are completed. Neil and the entire Choir are in Mumbai for the past three months on work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the Padma Shri awardee. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Mr. Neil Nongkynrih was an outstanding mentor to the Shillong Chamber Choir, which enthralled audiences globally. I have also witnessed some of their superb performances. He left us too soon. His creativity will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and admirers. RIP."

Mr. Neil Nongkynrih was an outstanding mentor to the Shillong Chamber Choir, which enthralled audiences globally. I have also witnessed some of their superb performances. He left us too soon. His creativity will always be remembered. Condolences to his family and admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2022

Born in Meghalaya, the Shillong Chamber Choir founder was an Indian concert pianist. He studied music in London and has done numerous shows as a concert pianist in the United Kingdom. After returning to India in 2001, Neil started teaching piano in Shillong, where he formed the Shillong Chamber Choir in the same year.

Neil has collaborated with various artists including Ustad Zakir Hussain, to create soul-stirring music. He is also remembered by his fans for his incredible performances at the Gateway of India in remembrance of the 26/11 terror attacks in 2012 & 2013. His choir have also performed with artists like AR Rahman, Boman Irani, Usha Uthup, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and Hariharan.

Neil has also made numerous appearances on Republic Media Network. One of his memorable interactions with Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami was on September 6, 2019, when Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' lander was sent to the moon. During the LIVE Republic broadcast of the historic day, the Shillong Chamber Choir performed their musical and melodious rendition of Hum Honge Kamyaab and Sare Jahan Se Accha. He had also proudly sung his rendition of Vande Mataram – I’m So Proud To Be an Indian.

"It is a proud moment of all of us. I am very proud to be an India. It is my own lyrics from my heart, from my own experience of this lovely country. Every country has their own problems and challenges, but we must be thankful for what we have, then only we can proceed to challenges. If we are not thankful for what we have, we have no right to criticise," said Neil Nongkynrih.

Image: Twitter/@himantabiswa