Shillong Chamber Choir's 'Uncle's Home Delivery' Helps Over 600 Families Amid Lockdown

The famous Shillong Chamber Choir is playing its part in helping the needy during the worldwide pandemic. With India facing a crisis situation, the choir group has stepped up to help anyone who could not venture out for essential items due to compromised immunity, vulnerable health conditions or, in case they're elderly. The Shillong Chamber Choir group has started a delivery initiative from their own personal practice hall, and has helped over 600 families so far.

Also Read | Centre Extends Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown In Containment Zones Till June 30

Shillong Chamber Choir group helps families amid Covid lockdown

The Uncle’s Home Delivery is operating out of the choir group’s singing hall of about 800 square feet in size. The group has divided the task amongst themselves, from answering the calls to writing all the orders and until delivery, everything is looked at by the group. Everyone starts their day by receiving orders.

Apart from practising singing in the same hall and mesmerizing millions with their songs, the group is sanitizing all the produce that comes in for delivery. The Shillong Chamber Choir group has their own YouTube channel and their videos sometimes hit millions of views online. Even during the pandemic, the group is running around, shopping for those who cannot since a month ago. The group is delivering the ration and basic items without any charge.

Also Read | Manila Eases World's Longest Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions After 78 Days

The members of the Shillong Chamber Choir made an appearance on Republic TV on Tuesday, and shared more details about their initiative and its provenance, interspersing it with melodious tunes to inspire listeners as the country battles the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth Rides A Horse At Windsor Castle As UK Eases Coronavirus Lockdown

Why Uncle's Home Delivery?

After the delivery service started on April 4, 2020, the choir group has been understandably busy. The name of the service is an ode to the group's founder, Neil Nonkyngrih, who is affectionately referred to as Uncle Neil. Uncle Neil founded the Shillong Chamber Choir in 2001 after his return to Shillong from the UK. The group had participated in India's Got Talent season two and also won the season that year, and has gone from strength to strength since then, performing for Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Amitabh Bachchan and also at both editions of the Republic Summit thus far.

Also Read | Power Consumption Dips 14 Pc To 103 BU In May Due To Coronavirus Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.