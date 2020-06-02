Shillong Chamber Choir Inspires With Stirring Songs & Heartfelt Deeds Amid Covid; WATCH

The entire team of Shillong Chamber Choir was live on Republic TV's special broadcast on Tuesday. Amid the pandemic, the choir has turned its 800 sq ft practice hall into a COVID-time community service outpost as part of 'Uncle's Home Delivery', named after its founder Uncle Neil Nonkyngrih. Each member has been working for the past two months and they are serving close to 600 families which includes doctors, people in isolation and others.

'My kids rose to the challenge'

Award-winning pianist and founder, mentor and conductor of India's most famous choir Uncle Neil Nongkynrih speaking to Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy said he never expected this initiative to turn into a big one. "I am so thankful that I am able to do this. Many people are in lockdown and they are finding difficult to sustain themselves which makes me weep daily and then I decided to do something. My kids rose to the challenge and we are doing this." Uncle Neil also praised Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in leading the state's fight against the Coronavirus.

#LIVE | It's nice to know that there's a possibility of doing things beyond for ourselves: The Shillong Chamber Choir @Shillong_SCC speaks about its 'Uncle's Home Delivery' Covid-time initiative in an unmissable musical broadcast pic.twitter.com/7zQmV5dmH4 — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2020

READ | Canada's Justin Trudeau rejects Donald Trump's demand to invite Russia for G7 summit

The Shillong Chamber Choir is #LIVE on Republic, detailing their Covid-time initiative with a message - 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge'; Tune in to watch the @Shillong_SCC here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/shsVgBpTMZ — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2020

READ | Cyclone Nisarga: Amit Shah chairs meeting with NDMA officials to review preparedness

READ | Donald Trump to deploy military against 'angry mobs' protesting George Floyd's death

READ | Smriti Irani hits out at Congress over Missing posters in Amethi; questions Sonia Gandhi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.