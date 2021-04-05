SHINee Announces Repacked Album 'Atlantis', Fans Say It's 'SHINee Time' Once Again

Famous K-pop band SHINee is now gearing up for the release of their upcoming repackaged album titled Atlantis. The announcement of the same was made official on SHINee’s official Twitter space on Wednesday, March 31. In addition to all the nine tracks from their seventh studio album ‘Don’t Call Me’, the upcoming repackaged album consists of three new tracks.

The names of the new tracks are reported to Area, Days and Year and the title track namely Atlantis. SHINee’s repackaged album will have a digital release on April 12 at 6 pm KST. Along with this, the entire physical album will also be out just three days later on April 15. Pre-orders for the album have also been made available for the group’s fan army. The official statement released by the K-pop group reads, “SHINee the 7th album repackage 'Atlantis' to be released on music platforms on 4/12 & its physical album to be out on 4/15! Pre-orders to be available from today!”. Check it out below:

Upon seeing the announcement on the micro-blogging application, fans of the K-pop band went gaga over it. While some said they are desperately waiting for the album’s release, on the other hand, many said that they are set to witness the ‘SHINee time’ all over again. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

i'm ready to be brokewol again pic.twitter.com/gDgGrwETgx — celiaâœ¨ (@burntsugary) March 31, 2021

We just had a SHINee comeback. I’m not complaining, thank you so much SHINee. We need you. Thank you for you hard work. We love you <3 pic.twitter.com/d7FkuyhFQ3 — airplanept2 (@ehnamj) March 31, 2021

OH MY GOSH — rachel ! ATLANTIS (@jiminssweet) March 31, 2021

For the unversed, the K-pop band just made their comeback after two years by releasing their album titled Don’t Call Me on February 22. Ever since its release, the album has garnered several awards. The band was out of action in the past few years. While contemporary K-pop bands like BTS, BLACKPINK continued to create music, but SHINee took a hiatus until last month.

This comeback of SHINee took place almost after two years after their previous album, which happened to be the group’s sixth studio album, The Story of Light. Given the large gap, SHINee made a larger attempt to come strong and as per fans reviews, it can be safely said that they returned with a bang. Now, the release of their repackaged album has also left fans rejoicing.

