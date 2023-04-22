SHINee Taemin Hosts Fan Meet After Military Discharge, Teases Group Music

K-pop group SHINee member and soloist Lee Taemin organised his first fan meeting in three years at Kyung Hee University Peace Palace on Saturday (April 22). Titled RE: ACT, the fan meeting is divided into four parts, taking place on April 22 and 23 at 2 pm and 6 pm each day. Taemin saw the fans in person for the first time since he began his military service in May 2021. He worked as a social service agent until he was released from duty on April 4.

Taemin came on stage dressed in a white satin shirt and black waistcoat and matching pants. The Move singer interacted with fans and answered some of their questions before diving into performances. Taemin shaked a leg on his hit songs including Criminal, Advice, Black Rose and more. Known for being the spoiler fairy of the group, Taemin also revealed there will be two events and a SHINee album coming up this year. Check out the videos here:

More about SHINee

K-pop boy band SHINee debuted in 2008 with five members, Onew, Key, Minho, Jonghyun and Taemin. Jonghyun passed away in December of 2017, leaving the group with four members. Their contribution and imprint on the K-pop music scene has led the boy band to be called the 'Princes of K-pop'. Taemin made his solo debut with ACE and went on to release several albums like Want, Famous, Advice, Move and more. On the work front, according to a release plan provided by their label SM Entertainment in February, SHINee are scheduled to make their comeback as a group in May. They will make their first release since the repackaged album Atlantis in April 2021.