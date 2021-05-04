SHINee To Celebrate Their '13th Debut Anniversary' Live; Here's What You Need To Know

SHINee has been among the most prominent bands of South Korean pop music. It has rapidly spread its influence all over the world and has achieved strong success in the world of music, creating fanbases all over the world. They have recently achieved a new milestone, which marked the 13-year anniversary since their debut. To celebrate the milestone, they have recently announced that they will be going live on the special occasion. Following are more details about their ‘13th Debut Anniversary’ celebration, along with more information about the band.

SHINee to celebrate their ‘13th Debut Anniversary’ live

SHINee is all set to celebrate their new milestone in a live event that will take place on May 25, as announced in their recent tweet. May 25 will be marking 13 years since the band made their debut and has thus termed that day as ‘SHINee Day’. The live event will be taking place at 8 p.m. KST. Interested viewers can also watch the event live on the band’s channel on Naver V Live, as the band members Onew, Minho, Key and Taemin prepare to bring entertaining content for their fans.

5ì›” 25ì¼ì€ ìƒ¤ì´ë‹ˆ ë°ì´! ìƒ¤ì´ë‹ˆ ë°ë·” 13ì£¼ë…„ ê¸°ë… ìŠ¤íŽ˜ì…œ V ë¼ì´ë¸Œ ‘SHINee DAY’ 5ì›” 25ì¼ ì˜¤í›„ 8ì‹œ ì§„í–‰!



5/25 is SHINee Day! SHINee to have their debut 13th anniversary special V LIVE ‘SHINee DAY’ on 5/25 8PM KST!



âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/Y6h1PuSFqB#SHINee #ìƒ¤ì´ë‹ˆ pic.twitter.com/RnJD4GISA5 — SHINee (@SHINee) May 4, 2021

They will be having interactive sessions with their fans and will also be performing some of their popular songs for them. The event will also be marked with other activities such as games, presentation of behind-the-scenes moments, Q&A session and much more, as per kpopstarz.com. Their announcement on social media took no time in receiving excited reactions from their fans, who said that they “can’t wait” for the day to arrive. While the band members have remained silent about what they have to offer on that day, further details about their said performances are expected to be shared soon.

SHINee had originally started as a five-member group before the sudden passing of vocalist Jonghyun back in 2017. The band was rendered inactive post December 2018, as its band members began their military service the following year. However, the band has recently made their comeback and are now aiming at their upcoming ventures. Some of their popular albums include The Shinee World, Don't Call Me and many more.

