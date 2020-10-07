SHINee's Key Officially Relieved From Military Duty; Thanks Fans For 'diligently' Waiting

Popular K-pop band SHINee’s member Key has been officially relieved of his mandatory military service duties. The news was confirmed by Key himself on his official Instagram profile. Along with it, Key also addressed his fans by sharing a heart-warming audio message on SHINee’s official website and Instagram handle.

SHINee’s Key addressed his fans:

To celebrate the occasion, Key thanked all his fans and expressed the day he thought would never arrive, has finally become a huge reality. He assured fans that he is back again and is completely ‘healthy’. He ‘diligently’ thanks to all his fan who patiently waited for the musician to return. In the audio shared, he said:

Hello everyone, it's Key! The day that I never thought would arrive for me has finally arrived. I'm back and healthy, and I want to sincerely thank you all for waiting for me. I will prepare diligently so that I can greet you all with various promotions soon, so please look forward to it. Once again, thank you for waiting. Let's meet again with bright, happy smiles very soon, see you!

The singer enlisted himself for his mandatory military conscription and his discharge date was expected to be October 7, which has finally come true. For the unversed, Conscription in South Korea has been in existence since 1957, following which every male citizen between the age group 18 to 28 have to perform compulsory military service. Now, the popular K-pop musician has announced that he has been officially discharged of his military service. Key was the second member of SHINee to enlist in the military conscription after leader Onew, who was also discharged, earlier this year, as reported by Soompi.

While sharing the news, Key shared a picture wherein he can be seen dressed in his military uniform. Saluting as the camera captures him, Key also holds a farewell cake in his hand. Keeping the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind, Key has worn a black mask as a precautionary measure to prevent coming in contact with the virus. However, he pulled his mask down just to pose for the photo. Take a look at the picture shared by SHINee’s Key here:

