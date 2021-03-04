SHINee's Minho Refers To Late Jonghyun As 'good Uncle' While Replying To A Little Girl

K-pop group SHINee who recently released their comeback single Don’t Call Me, appeared on a show for ODG Studio, on March 3, 2021. The SHINee members talked about their K-pop careers with young kids. The members Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin sat with a different kid and introduced them to SHINee's legacy and their music. However when one kid asked rapper Minho about Jonghyun and why he was not present there at the moment, Minho gave a heartfelt reply which touched the Shawols (SHINee's fans).

SHINee's Minho describes late Jonghyun as "a good uncle"

On the show that aired on March 3, 2021, each member of SHINee was paired with a different kid who listened to various songs by the band. The episode is titled "Kids Review K-Pop Star's Career (Feat, SHINee)." After a while through the episode, one little girl asked about the missing person from the video, which was the late SHINee member Jonghyun, who passed away in 2017. The girl asked Minho why the person can't be seen in the studio, to which Minho replied that he was backstage as he wasn't feeling well. To which the girl replied, "oh, then he's not a bad uncle". Minho smiled and replied, "Yes, he's not a bad uncle, he's a good uncle."

when the girl pointed at jonghyun who was crying after shinee Juliette win



👩🏻: who’s this

🔥: uncle member~ a member

uncle jonghyun



choi minho 🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/dD7f9Qh9ws — 💌 (@its5HINee) March 3, 2021

Kid: Someone's missing

Minho: yes, someone's missing...

Me; 🥺 uh-oh...

Kid: Why? Left the group?

Minho: uncle Jonghyun... he wasn't feeling well...

Kid: Oh so he isn't a bad guy then...

Minho: no he is not. He is a good guy.

Kid: Good guy.

Me: 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭



I cried so hard https://t.co/HCgtha1NUa pic.twitter.com/hUjGvaK5j2 — Pam Noona *House Party | Love Holic | My Treasure* (@kyuwootyongist) March 3, 2021

[tw dec 18]

When the girl noticed something different when they reached TSOL era, Minho chose his words well.

Thank you, Minho ❤️

“Uncle Jonghyun. He’s a good uncle” ✨ pic.twitter.com/z2GA0ldCWY — . 𝔻𝕚𝕒𝕞𝕠𝕟𝕕 𝕋𝕒𝕖𝕞 💎 꿍이 ♡ (@DiamondTaem) March 3, 2021

How did Jonghyun die? Details about Shinee's Jonghyun's death

The late South Korean singer Kim Jong-hyun, who served as the lead vocalist of SHINee K-pop group passed away at the age of 27 on December 18, 2017. Kim Jong-hyun's death caused a wave of shock in the South Korean entertainment industry. As reported by the scmp portal, Kim Jong-hyun passed away due to carbon monoxide poisoning at his apartment in Seoul. The singer was reportedly suffering from depression.

After the video was aired, Shawols shared many tweets feeling emotional about Minho's response. Some even mentioned missing rapper Jonghyun's presence.

The K-pop band SHINee was formed by SM Entertainment in the year 2008 and consists of 4 members now including Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin. They made their debut with EP, Replay. Their first studio album was titled The Shinee World, which bagged the Newcomer Album of the Year at the 23rd Golden Disc Awards. The band is finally making a comeback after a break of three years with their album Don't Call Me which released on February 22. The members were sent for their mandatory military service which is now completed.

