SHINee's Taemin Drops Music Video For 'Advice'; Fans Say, 'nobody Can Do It Like Taemin'

Shinee's Taemin released an EP Advice on May 18, 2021, before enlisting in the military on May 31, 2021. The album was released on all major streaming platforms, along with an official music video on YouTube. The album and the title track peaked at several music charts all over the world after it was released.

In the music video, Taemin is seen dancing to the tunes of the title track Advice. The visually stunning music video shows Taemin sporting long tresses which are coloured in grey at the tips. The costumes and the choreography are two of the main highlights of a Taemin song. The singer delivered what he promised, and the fans are happier than ever.

Fans say "nobody can do it like Taemin" after watching the music video for Advice

Fans of the singer had some amazing reactions to the album and the music video. Shinee's Taemin is known for the gender-fluid dressing style, stellar choreography, and visually stunning concepts for the music videos. Shawols, as the fans are called, took to Twitter to express their awe and amazement at Taemin's latest musical offering.

Congratulations to SM Entertainment for being the only KPOP label in the world to have Lee Taemin.#SHINee #TAEMIN pic.twitter.com/i0ORe6zzqw — Shak | ADVICE out NOW ✨ (@5hineeingstars) May 19, 2021

One fan pointed out about Taemin's military enlistment by the month-end and stated that "kpop will barely survive without Taemin".

kpop will barely survive without taemin



pic.twitter.com/5uUyksl5hi — 🌸 next level, we go, advice (@Chaeyedxm) May 18, 2021

Taemin has broken stereotypes since he began his solo career. He has also proven his dancing prowess with one exemplary choreography after another. Expressing the same, this fan wrote, "nobody can do it like taemin, nobody has that power"

nobody can do it like taemin, nobody has that power pic.twitter.com/rLzog0m5ZA — ADVICE; tini⁵♟️ (@ltmglittery) May 18, 2021

One user shared a screenshot of the song trending on the second spot and tweeted, "Wait I heard shawol are upset bcoz of views sweeties look at here we're 2nd in streaming we're doing good, we didn't get any ad this time, don't be upset & stressed just enjoy #Advice that's what #Taemin want don't compare let's continuously hyping for him okay "

Wait I heard shawol are upset bcoz of views sweeties look at here we're 2nd in streaming we're doing good, we didn't get any ad this time , don't be upset & stressed just enjoy #Advice that's what #Taemin want

don't compare let's continuously hyping for him okay @SHINee pic.twitter.com/Dkju43ePe7 — Taemin Advice♟️ Out (@Starly63165706) May 19, 2021

Taemin showed his bold side in the Advice music video. Fans captured stills from the music video that were memorable for them. Sharing a few stills from the song, one user wrote, "Taemin's stare is so powerful".

One fan wrote, "#Taemin doesn't only released the best mv, the best choreography, the best song of the year but gave the best #Advice in life. Taemin once again saved the kpop industry. Excited for the first music show tomorrow."

#Taemin doesn't only released the best mv, the best choreography, the best song of the year but gave the best #Advice in life. Taemin once again saved the kpop industry. Excited for the first music show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NsLwM1iNRX — tαemthinker (@taemthinker) May 19, 2021

(Image: SHINee's Official Twitter)

