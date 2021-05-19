SHINee's Taemin Releases 'Advice' MV; Dishes Out A Visually Stunning Performance

SHINee's youngest member Taemin is the only member who is yet to complete his military service. He is scheduled to depart for his military enlistment on May 31, 2021. Before enlisting, he dropped a gift for the fans in the form of a comeback EP Advice. The EP was released on May 18, 2021, and it trended on several music charts all over the world. The music video for the title track Advice was also released along with the album and it brought with it a fresh dose of visually stunning sequences.

Taemin drops "one advice" in his new music video

SHINee's Taemin never fails to surprise the fans with his music. He is known for amazing dance sequences and exemplary visuals in the music videos of his solo albums. Taemin always takes it one step further with each new musical offering. This time, Taemin make a mind-blowing comeback with Advice. The lyrics of the song point at the people who spew constant judgements and prejudices. This is the first time that Taemin has sported such long tresses for a music video. His hair is coloured with grey at the tips. Watch the official music video of Advice below.

The music video opens with a masked man playing the piano. He is dressed without a shirt and sports tattoos all over the body. The man is later revealed to be Taemin himself. Taemin is seen dressed in five different outfits throughout the song. He is backed by dancers in the music video who match the pace of Taemin's dancing seamlessly. Taemin's footwork in this song, especially the one during the chorus is quite fast and never seen before in his previous music videos.

In one of the sequences, he is dressed in a white full-sleeved crop top and matching long white pants. Fans have applauded Taemin for the choice of his costumes that break the stereotype that men and women should dress in a certain way. Black and White is a recurring colour scheme throughout the music video. It symbolises the good and evil of society and also the cynical behaviour of the singer.

(Image: SHINee's Official Instagram)

