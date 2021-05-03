SHINee's Taemin Teases His Third Solo Mini-album, 'Advice' Before His Military Enlistment

The South Korean boy band SHINee recently took to their social media handle to tease their member Taemin's third solo album. SHINee's Taemin will release his mini-album Advice on May 18, 2021. Advice will be Taemin's third and last solo album before his enlistment into the military from May 31, 2021.

SHINee's Taemin teases his upcoming mini-album Advice

SHINee's Twitter page revealed the first look of the upcoming album. The poster had Taemin in the back in black and white with some chess pieces floating in the air. The poster had 'TAEMIN' and 'ADVICE' written in red. The tweet read, "TAEMIN íƒœë¯¼ The 3rd Mini Album [Advice] Release âž« 2021.05.18". SHINee also started pre-orders for the upcoming album.

Fans react to Advice's announcement

Fans were excited to hear about Taemin's new album as they came forward to express how they felt in the comments. One of Taemin's fans wrote, "Taeminnie, my moon + stars. painted in your own colour, as my Shawol soul is painted in You I can't thank you enough for today-- #ADVICE IS COMING". Another Twitter user called Advice 'song of the year' and wrote, "The one and only Lee #Taemin is coming to save the industry once again! #Advice SOTY". Several fans also expressed their excitement through various GIFs.

The one and only Lee #Taemin is coming to save the industry once again! #Advice SOTY pic.twitter.com/wZfpXhdjDH — Marianâœ¨ •SHINee IS BACK!•ðŸ’Ž (@MarianLune11) May 2, 2021

Taemin first premiered his new title track Advice during his online solo concert Never Gonna Dance Again on May 2, 2021. SHINee's Twitter handle announced the live concert of Taemin in which it was also revealed that he will perform his upcoming song. The tweet read, "#TAEMIN ’s solo ‘Beyond LIVE’ concert to be held today at 3PM KST! To perform his upcoming new song for the first time!".

SHINee's Taemin's military enlistment

As per South Korea's conscription, every male citizen in the country aged between 18 to 28 requires to perform compulsory military service. Lee Taemin's age is 27 and he will turn 28 in July. Therefore, Taemin's military service enlistment date is May 31, 2021, as he announced in his live broadcast. He also announced the release of a new solo album before his enlistment.

