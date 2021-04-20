SHINee's Taemin To Enlist In Military Soon; Find Details Of His Enlistment Here

SHINee's youngest member Lee Tae Min will soon enlist in the mandatory military service. The news was revealed in Taemin's live broadcast by the singer himself. Taemin's military enlistment date is May 31, 2021. Other SHINee’s members have already completed the mandatory military enlistment service.

SHINee’s Taemin to enlist in the military

Taemin revealed in his recent V Live broadcast that he will be enlisting in the military. But before that, he has planned to release one more solo album. The album is scheduled to release in the second or third week of May 2021, but the release details are not finalised yet. He also mentioned that he will also host Beyond! LIVE virtual solo concert on May 2.

According to Korea Herald, SM Entertainment confirmed the news of Taemin's military enlistment. The company said that Taemin has qualified to join the military band. The singer will join the military service in a quiet manner, hence the venue and other details of his enlistment are not revealed to the public. Taemin's latest appearance was in SHINee's seventh studio album Don't Call Me and its repackage album Atlantis. Before that, Taemin released a two-part solo album Never Gonna Dance Again. Taemin is also part of SuperM, a K-pop 'supergroup' formed by SM Entertainment in collaboration with Capitol records. Over the years, Taemin has set up his solo career successfully. With three Japanese EPs, three Korean studio albums and two Korean EPs, the Wanted hitmaker has released several chart-topping songs.

Prior to Taemin, SHINee’s members Onew, Key and Minho completed their military enlistment. Don't Call Me is the group's official comeback album after a hiatus of two and a half years. EXO's Baekhyun, who is also a part of SuperM will also enlist in the military in May 2021.

For the uninitiated, military service is mandatory in South Korea for men between ages 18-28. The length of the mandatory military service varies from branch to branch. A minimum term of one and a half year is to be served, it could be more depending on which branch the individual qualifies in. K-Pop artists usually release a song or an album for their fans, along with a fan meeting before enlisting in the military.

(Promo Image Courtesy: SHINee’s Taemin Instagram)