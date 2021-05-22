Shinee's Taemin To Reveal His House For The First Time In Next Week's 'I Live Alone'

Lee Tae-min, better known by the mononym Taemin, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and dancer. Taemin is a part of the South Korean boy band named Shinee and is all set to reveal his house for the first time very soon. Shinee's Taemin and Key will be featuring in next week's episode of I Live Alone, and would be giving their fans and followers a house tour as well.

Shinee's Taemin's house reveal

According to a report by All Kpop, Korean boy band Shinee's members Key and Taemin are all set to appear in next week's episode of I Live Alone. The next episode, which is all set to release on May 28, dropped its preview a few days ago which featured Key giving the audiences a glimpse of his plants in his very own garden, which he planted in spring. The preview also featured Key cooking up some delicious dishes with his homegrown ingredients and taking it to his younger brother and band member Taemin's house.

The next episode will be the first time when Shinee's Taemin's house will be shown on television and the actor-singer will give his fans and followers a tour of his bachelor pad. People are also excited to see Taemin's pet cat Kkoongie on screen. The upcoming episode is special to his fans as after this, Taemin will be enlisting for his mandatory military service duties at the end of this month on May 31.

Taemin's songs

Shinee's Taemin recently released his latest album titled Advice on May 18, 2021. The album was released on all major streaming platforms, along with an official music video on YouTube, and broke several records at the time of its release. Advice will be Taemin's third and last solo album before his enlistment into the military from May 31, 2021. Taemin first premiered his new title track Advice during his online solo concert Never Gonna Dance Again on May 2, 2021. In the music video, Taemin is seen dancing to the tunes of the title track Advice. The visually stunning music video shows Taemin sporting long tresses which are colored in grey at the tips.

Image - Taemin's Instagram Account

