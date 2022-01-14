SHINee's Taemin Transferred To Public Service Worker In Military After Anxiety Episodes

The youngest member of the popular K pop band, SHINee's Taemin has been reportedly transferred from the military band to supplementary service. The decision came after the singer exhibited symptoms of depression and anxiety which he suffered from prior to his enlistment in May last year. Following his transfer, SM Entertainment issued a statement addressing his fans.

Taemin transferred to supplementary service

As per a report from Soompi, the 28-year-old singer's agency SM Entertainment issued a statement revealing that the singer's struggle with anxiety and depression 'worsened' during his stint in the military. Subsequently, he was moved to the supplementary service in order to fulfil his duties as a citizen of South Korea whilst undergoing treatment for his condition. The statement read,

''This is SM Entertainment. As of January 14, Taemin has been transferred from the military band to supplementary service. Due to the symptoms of depression and anxiety that Taemin has been suffering from before [his enlistment], he continued to receive treatment and therapy even while carrying out his service.'' They continued, ''However, because his symptoms recently worsened, the military determined that it had become impossible for him to continue his military life and treatment at the same time, and he was accordingly transferred to supplementary service.''

The young singer wished to fulfil his duties whilst undergoing treatment to find stability. The statement concluded, ''Therefore, Taemin plans to fulfil his military duty as a public service worker. We apologize for giving you cause for concern through this sudden news, and we will continue to focus on Taemin’s treatment in the future and do our utmost to ensure that he can find stability. Thank you.''

For the unversed, SHINee's Taemin reportedly entered Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province on May 31. The other members of the band had wished Taemin on his enlistment with a sweet caption, ''return safely."

Image: Instagram/@lm_____ltm