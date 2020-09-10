Shipra Goyal’s 'Haye Tauba' Is All About An Unspoken Bond Of Love In New York; WATCH

Ishq Bulava singer Shipra Goyal has recently released her new Punjabi track, Haye Tauba. While Shipra has lent her voice to the Haye Tauba song, the music video also features the Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma. Haye Tauba lyrics have been penned by Nirmaan and the music has been composed by Enzo.

The music video features the love story of a young couple in New York. Parmish Verma features as a cab driver who starts to develop an attraction for his passenger, Shipra. The two bond over a cup of coffee and eventually start spending more time together. An unspoken bond develops between the couple while they spend time on the streets of New York. By the end of the day, Parmish is unable to let go of Shipra. In order to spend more time with her, he asks her if she wants to visit the Statue of Liberty. Parmish is elated when the latter agrees, thereby giving the music video a happy ending.

While Shipra’s voice is quite soothing, it also helps to elate one’s mood. The cute moments that feature in the music video truly compliment the lyrics. Further, the locations that are showcased in Shipra Goyal’s song truly capture the essence of New York City. The choice of costumes is also apt which thereby complements the personality of the characters.

The Haye Tauba music video has been greatly appreciated by several. The music video has yet received 152k likes and 1,521,531 views on Youtube. You can check out the music video here.

Parmish Verma's songs

Parmish Verma recently featured in Neha Kakkar’s music video, Diamond Da Challa. Diamond Da Challa has become extremely popular among the masses and has also occupied a place in several top listening charts. Some of his other songs include Gaal Ni Kadni, Chirri Udd Kaa Udd, Jab Hum Padheya Karte The, 4 Yaar, Kache Pakke Yaar and several others.

A peek into Shipra Goyal’s Instagram

Shipra Goyal enjoys 414K followers on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. She has actively promoted her song, Haye Tauba on Instagram. As of yesterday, the singer took to Instagram to mark the release of her song. She captioned the video as, “Waheguru Mehr kreyo 🙏🏻

H A Y E T A U B A

Out now !! Listen & Enjoy 🌸

@parmishverma @nirmaan01 @musicenzo @gringoentertainments @avneetmac”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Source: A still from Haye Tauba

