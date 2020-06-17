Shirley Setia's Latest Cover Of 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum' Is A Trip Down Memory Lane For Fans

Shirley Setia has released another soulful and heart-warming cover of a famous song. This time the famous Youtuber covered the song Na Tum Jaano Na Hum from the movie Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai. The singer was greeted with heart emojis and positive comments from fans as she shared a snippet of the song on her social media handles. Fans even got nostalgic hearing the song and were delighted to watch Shirley Setia's beautiful rendition.

Shirley Setia sings a cover of the song Na tum Jaano Na Hum

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum was originally sung by Lucky Ali and now, Abhijit Vaghani and Shirley Setia have recreated the melodious song from 2000. The song was loved by many upon the time of its release and thus became a huge hit. The film also marked the debut of Hrithik Roshan in the film industry. Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai was a huge hit and was loved by fans and praised by critics.

Speaking about Shirley Setia’s version of the song, the video was created during the lockdown period and one can see Shirley casually recording the song in her home. This song is also part of an ongoing series Shirley Setia has started during this quarantine season. Speaking about the song to a news portal, Shirley Setia said that until now she has done three songs. She further added that all three songs hold a special place in her heart and have attracted her for a long time.

Further on, speaking about Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Shirley Setia said that the song holds a very special place in her heart as it was shot in New Zealand. Shirley added that since she herself is from New Zealand, she felt quite connected to the song. The Youtuber even admitted that she has been a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan, since the release of the film Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai. Shirley Setia then added that when she was discussing which song to cover next, it was Abhijit who suggested that she cover Na Tum Jaano Na Hum as according to him, it would be interesting to hear a female version of the song since it was originally sung by Lucky Ali. Shirley liked this idea and thus the song was made.

