Shivin Narang Of 'Beyhadh 2' Fame Unveils Teaser Of Music Video 'Dooriyan'; Watch

Shivin Narang of Beyhadh 2 fame shared a video on his Instagram account on March 2, 2021, that showcases snippets of a song in which he stars. The song titled Dooriyan has been sung by singer Raghav Chaitanya. Talking about the song, Shivin Narang penned, “Distance makes the heart yearn for love till it hurts. This story is sure to stir up such emotions in you, #Dooriyan in the soulful voice of @raghavchaitanya releases in just 2 days! ❤️”. The song stars Apoorva Arora alongside Shivin Narang and is set to release on March 4, 2021.

Shivin Narang shares Dooriyan teaser

The short clip of the song shows a young couple who are deeply in love but are separated from each other. We can see Shivin searching for Apoorva Arora in the woods of a mountainous location meaning she has gone missing. The voice of Raghav Chaitanya says, “Phir hamsafar hui dooriyan” (Distance has become my companion once again).

The clip that starts with the couple cuddling together in bed and spending time together happily, ends with Shivin shouting out her name while frantically searching for her. The clip ends on a still that shows Shivin Narang and Apoorva Arora who are looking in opposite directions with disturbed expressions on their faces. Below them is standing Raghav Chaitanya who can be seen with his guitar while looking away from the camera.

Shivin Naarang’s Instagram, recently, also saw the actor post a picture from a photoshoot. In the picture, he is seen wearing a blue shirt and his fellow model is wearing a halter-neck blue dress with a glass of red wine in her hand. A swimming pool forms the background of their picture saturating the picture in shades of blue. Shivin Narang is looking straight into the camera while the girl is looking away as she leans on his shoulder.

Shivin tagged the location for the photoshoot as St. Regis Hotel which is in Mumbai and said that their outfits are from Zara. For his caption, he chose to comment on the colour scheme of the picture. He said, “Blue is a colour that soothes the eyes, .. be it sky or the sea, the sight is alluring of this calming hue.. wonder why we still call them Monday blues.”

