Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's unfortunate demise has left the entire nation devastated. The Nightingale of India passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after battling COVID-19 for weeks. She was 92. The Bharat Ratna recipient was laid to rest with full state honour in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Shraddha Kapoor, paid their last respects to the legendary singer. While Shraddha Kapoor always called her Aaji (Grandmother), she recently paid her heartfelt tribute to the late singer with an adorable throwback picture.

Shraddha Kapoor's maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was Lata Mangeshkar's first cousin. Taking to her Insatgram handle, Shraddha Kapoor recently shared an old photo with late singer Lata Mangeshkar. In the picture, Lata Mangeshkar could be seen wearing a blue coloured sweater and smiling. A little Shraddha Kapoor could be seen sitting beside her and smiling at the camera. She wore a brown sweater and had short hair. Shraddha Kapoor also shared some monochrome pictures of the legendary singer.

Sharing the photos, Shraddha Kapoor mentioned how she would always be honoured to have had shared some precious moments with the legendary singer. She further mentioned she would cherish how she used to bless her and thanked her for her simplicity. The caption read, "I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly The Greatest of all time!" "I (love) You Lata Aaji," the actor concluded.

Shraddha Kapoor also visited Lata Mangeshkar a day before her death. The actor rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital on February 5, 2022, soon after the legendary singer's health deteriorated. The actor visited her with her mother Sivangi Kolhapure.

When Shraddha Kapoor wished Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday

Shraddha Kapoor has often shared pictures with Lata Mangeshkar. On September 28, 2021, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a happy family picture and wish her "Aaji" Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday. In the photo, the actor could be seen hugging the late legendary singer.

Image: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor