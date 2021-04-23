Last Updated:

Shravan Rathod Of Nadeem-Shravan Duo Passes Away At 66 In Mumbai; Tributes Pour In

Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan duo passed away at 66 in Mumbai. Tributes poured in from the who's who of the music industry on social media.

Written By
Digital Desk
Shravan Rathod

instagram/@viralbhayani


Veteran music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame died due to COVID-19 related complications in Mumbai on Thursday. Rathod was 66. He passed away at the SL Raheja hospital where he was admitted a few days ago, and reported to be in a ‘critical’ condition after testing positive for  coronavirus. 

Shravan of Nadeem-Shravan duo passes away

''The news was confirmed by his son, music composer Sanjeev Rathod.  He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul,” he told PTI.

Nadeem-Shravan had started their partnership in the ‘70s, but earned their due in the ‘90s with the blockbuster album of Aashiqui. They went to score hit albums of many other films like Saajan, Phool Aur Kaante, Sadak, Deewana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dilwale, Barsaat, Jeet, Raja Hindustani, Pardes, Sirf Tum, Dhadkan (2000), Kasoor (2001), ,Raaz (2002), among others. They won multiple awards for their albums like Aashiqui, Saajan, Deewana, Raja Hindustani, Pardes and Raaz

READ | Vitali Das, famous singer from Assam, passes away due to COVID after being hospitalised

The popular duo split in 2006, before returning to compose music of Do Knot Disturb in 2009. Since then, Nadeem Saifi separately composed music for albums like Ishq Forever and Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha.  

READ | Cinematographer Johny Lal passes away: R Madhavan, Tusshar Kapoor and others pay tributes

Shravan Rathod's sons Sanjeev and Darshan also formed a partnership and composed music for movies like Khiladi 420, Style, NH10, Grand Masti, among others. 

Tributes poured from the celebrities of the film industry. Celebrities of the music industry like Salim Merchant, Pritam, Adnan Sami, Shreyas Ghoshal, Ehsaan Noorani, Sameer and others like Ravi Kishan, among others shared their grief and shock and extended their condolences to Shravan Rathod's bereaved family.

READ | Ram Charan isolates himself after his vanity van driver passes away due to COVID-19

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Shravan Rathod hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, in critical condition

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT