Shravan Rathod Of Nadeem-Shravan Duo Passes Away At 66 In Mumbai; Tributes Pour In

Veteran music composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame died due to COVID-19 related complications in Mumbai on Thursday. Rathod was 66. He passed away at the SL Raheja hospital where he was admitted a few days ago, and reported to be in a ‘critical’ condition after testing positive for coronavirus.

Shravan of Nadeem-Shravan duo passes away

''The news was confirmed by his son, music composer Sanjeev Rathod. He passed away around 10:15 PM tonight. Please pray for his soul,” he told PTI.

Nadeem-Shravan had started their partnership in the ‘70s, but earned their due in the ‘90s with the blockbuster album of Aashiqui. They went to score hit albums of many other films like Saajan, Phool Aur Kaante, Sadak, Deewana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dilwale, Barsaat, Jeet, Raja Hindustani, Pardes, Sirf Tum, Dhadkan (2000), Kasoor (2001), ,Raaz (2002), among others. They won multiple awards for their albums like Aashiqui, Saajan, Deewana, Raja Hindustani, Pardes and Raaz

The popular duo split in 2006, before returning to compose music of Do Knot Disturb in 2009. Since then, Nadeem Saifi separately composed music for albums like Ishq Forever and Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha.

Shravan Rathod's sons Sanjeev and Darshan also formed a partnership and composed music for movies like Khiladi 420, Style, NH10, Grand Masti, among others.

Tributes poured from the celebrities of the film industry. Celebrities of the music industry like Salim Merchant, Pritam, Adnan Sami, Shreyas Ghoshal, Ehsaan Noorani, Sameer and others like Ravi Kishan, among others shared their grief and shock and extended their condolences to Shravan Rathod's bereaved family.

Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart.

May he rest in peace...ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/rEBI8zkfOb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 22, 2021

Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family. ðŸ™ðŸ» — Pritam (@ipritamofficial) April 22, 2021

Shravan bhai is no moreðŸ™ My respects and condolences to his family.

Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s.

Covid has taken so many lives. Don’t know when will this end...Really saddened by this news. — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 22, 2021

Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 22, 2021

Mera bada bhai Shrawan Hume chhod ke chalaa gaya , ab buss usski yaaden saath hain , aap ishwar se usski aatma ki shanti ke liye duva karen .. — Sameer (@SameerAnjaan) April 22, 2021

Sad to hear the news of the demise of #ShravanRathod of #NadeemShravan my condolences to his family ... — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) April 22, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)