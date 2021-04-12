Shreya Ghoshal Drops Pics Of 'online Surprise Baby Shower' From Her Cutest 'Baawris'

On April 11, 2021, playback singer, Shreya Ghoshal took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her surprise baby shower amid the lockdown in Maharashtra. The singer treated her Insta family with snippets from her "online baby" shower and penned a heartfelt caption for her friends. The singer is currently awaiting the arrival of her first child with her hubby, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Shreya Ghoshal's surprise baby shower at home

In the picture, Shreya can be seen sitting and posing for the camera. One can see her wearing a "mom to be" sash and holding a small placard that reads "Mommy to be" in her hand. A variety of dishes are placed on the table in front of the singer that her friends cooked and sent to her. Several pictures give a close-up shot of the food, while a few of them are screen grabs of Shreya’s video chat with her friends.

For her baby shower, Shreya wore a white and pink butterfly sleeves top, which she paired with black trousers went for minimal makeup and kept her natural hair open. As for the caption, Shreya wrote, “When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance… Online surprise baby shower from cutest ‘Baawris’. Everyone cooked something, or made something handmade, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games… How lucky am I! Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here…”.

As soon as Shreya Ghoshal's baby bump pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers dropped congratulatory comments and dropped red hearts. A fan commented, “So cute” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Wow. So sweet” with several red hearts. A netizen commented, “Congratulations mam” with a string of emoticons. Another one wrote, “I am cryinggggggg” seeing Shreya Ghoshal pregnant with heart-eyed face emoticons.

Shreya announced her pregnancy this year in the month of March. She shared a picture flaunting her baby bump. The singer can be seen sporting a green and blue loose top and flashing her faded smile. She flaunted her natural look and kept her long hair open. She captioned the post as, “Baby ‘#Shreyaditya’ is on its way! Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives”. The singer tied the knot with her childhood friend, Shiladitya in the year 2015.

Promo Image Source: Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram

