Shreya Ghoshal Introduces Her Baby Boy Devyaan As He Turns Six Months Old: See Pics

Indian singing sensation Shreya Ghoshal recently introduced her fans to her baby boy Devyaan. The singer chose to reveal Devyaan's face to the world as the baby boy turned six months old yesterday. She welcomed her baby boy in May with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shreya Ghoshal dropped some adorable photos with her baby boy Devyaan. In the photos, the singer wore a black coloured hoodie as she held Devyaan in her hands. Devyaan, on the other hand, had a cute smile on his face as he sported a white sweater. Sharing the pictures, Shreya Ghoshal introduced Devyaan on his behalf and wrote, "Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today. Currently, I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me. Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings." The adorable pictures of the Deewani Mastani singer and her son created a buzz among her fans. Her fellow singer Harshdeep Kaur adored Devyaan and wrote, "Devyaan. You’re such a Blessed Babu with the most adorable smile. Love you so much." Kaushiki Chakraborty also wrote, "Oh my god... Such lovely pics.. Can't wait to meet you both, been too long... Can't wait to squeeze his cheeks, and give Mumma a tight hug.. God bless."

Shreya Ghoshal celebrates Diwali with Devyaan

Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya tied the knot on February 5, 2015, in an intimate ceremony. The couple was blessed with the first child on May 22, this year. The singer earlier shared a picture with her son on the occasion of Diwali. However, Devyaan's face was not clearly visible. Sharing the cute picture of the mother-son duo, Shreya wrote, "Me and my prince had a fun Diwali week."

Shreya Ghoshal announced her son's birth back in June, a few weeks after he was born. The Chikni Chameli singer revealed the name of her baby while sharing a family photo. In the caption, the singer penned her son changed her and Shiladitya's life forever. She further wrote, "In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream." She also mentioned how she and her husband are grateful for this gift of life.

Image: Instagram/@shreyaghoshal