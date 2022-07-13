Shreya Ghoshal Marks 20 Years In Bollywood With Special Video; Says 'God Has Been Kind'

One of India's most celebrated singers, Shreya Ghoshal, recently completed 20 years in the Hindi film industry. The artiste dropped a special video of her crooning Silsila ye Chahat Ka, her first Bollywood track which came as a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. Apart from this, Shreya penned a heartfelt note dedicated to her 'mentor' Bhansali, her parent and fans for their relentless support.

Shreya Ghoshal pens heartfelt note on completing 20 years in Bollywood

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shreya dropped a clip where she can be seen singing Devdas' hit-track Silsila ye Chahat Ka. In the caption, she shed light on her journey and mentioned, "This day, 20 years ago, the most beautiful and significant moment of my life happened. I made my debut as a Hindi Film playback singer, with the magnum opus film Devdas. The feeling of joy and nervousness that the 18-year-old felt watching her songs on the big screen, is hard to capture in words."

She then expressed gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for introducing her to the world of cinema and shaping her into the artiste she's today. Further thanking her family and friends, Shreya mentioned, "My head bows down to my parents’ feet once again today for they have given their everything and worked so hard to make their daughter what she is today. God has been kind to give me such a beautiful family of fans, friends and colleagues. Grateful."

Fans flooded her love-filled comments like, "Thank you for blessing our lives through your music! Forever grateful to you for everything," "20 years of unadulterated music and infinity to go..happy 2 decades, Shreya Didi," among others. Celebrated names like Meiyang Chang, Richa Sharma, Stebin Ben, and Sophie Choudry hailed Shreya for her musical talent.

Shreya has received four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards among other accolades for her soul-stirring tracks over the years. On personal front, she tied the knot with her longtime beau Shiladitya in 2015. The couple was blessed with a baby boy named Devyaan last year.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @SHREYAGHOSHAL