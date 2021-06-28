Shreya Ghoshal Shares Happy Moment From When She Was Pregnant; Karanvir Bohra Reacts

Shreya Ghoshal is often seen sharing pictures with her family on her social media. The actor recently shared a picture of her pregnancy days and mentioned that those were her happy moments. Television actor Karanvir Bohra reacted to the same. Take a look at Shreya Ghoshal's throwback photo.

Shreya Ghoshal shares a happy moment from her pregnancy days

Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself from her pregnancy days. She was seen enjoying in the swimming pool. The singer mentioned that the picture was captured in February and added that she was floating in the pool while her baby was floating inside her. Her caption read, "A happy moment . This was in February when I was floating in this pool and Devyaan was floating in me".

Reactions to Shreya Ghoshal's recent photo

As soon as Shreya shared the picture on her Instagram, her fans and followers flocked to the comments section. Celebrities like Shivam Mahadevan, Aditi Singh Sharma, and Esha Agarwal complimented her for her photo in the pool. Karanvir Bohra said that the picture "cute". A fan asked if this was the same day when she shot the Angana Morey video. Other fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Shreya Ghoshal's photo.

A sneak peek into Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram

On the occasion of Father's Day, Shreya reshared a picture of her husband and her baby. Talking about his and Shreya Ghoshal's baby, Shiladitya wrote, "Celebrating Father's Day as a new dad in the first month he was born is barely a participation trophy, there's so much left to even begin to earn the badge." Shreya Ghoshal's husband added that when Devyaan was born he knew that there was no other title that he ever wanted. He thanked their baby for making him a father. Take a look at the adorable picture of Shreya Ghoshal's baby and his dad.

She also shared a video of herself getting vaccinated and mentioned that when her baby was sleeping at home, she quickly went out to get her first dose of vaccination. The singer wrote that nursing mothers can get themselves vaccinated as recommended by her doctor.

