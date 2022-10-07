Shreya Ghoshal To Celebrate 20 Years In Industry With World Tour; 'Cannot Wait To See You'

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has completed 20 years in the film industry on Friday. To mark this milestone, the singer has decided to celebrate it with her fans by taking a world tour while covering various prominent countries.

From peppy groovy tracks like Param Sundari, Nagade Sang Dhol to soul-stirring ones like Bahara and many more, the singer has a large fan base for her soothing voice.

The singer has won four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for her contribution to the music industry.

Shreya Ghoshal to embark on world tour

The singer detailed her upcoming tour schedule and mentioned that she will be traveling to five countries - Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Netherlands, and the USA. She informed that the tour will end on November 19, 2022.

Shreya announced her world tour with a video on Twitter and requested fans to attend her concerts and book tickets for the same. She penned a message on Twitter and wrote, "Hello fans! This October-November, I’m bringing my live concert to your city in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Amsterdam, and the USA. And this time it is all the more special as we are celebrating #20yearsofSG. Cannot wait to see you all!”

She will perform in a five-city Australia-New Zealand tour from October 7 to October 16, and in Ireland on October 29 and The Netherlands on October 30. Additionally, she will also perform in the USA from November 4 to November 19, 2022.

Earlier, the playback singer had dropped a special video of her crooning Silsila ye Chahat Ka, her first Bollywood track which came as a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas to celebrate the milestone. "This day, 20 years ago, the most beautiful and significant moment of my life happened. I made my debut as a Hindi Film playback singer, with the magnum opus film Devdas. The feeling of joy and nervousness that the 18-year-old felt watching her songs on the big screen, is hard to capture in words (sic)," she wrote.



IMA\GE: Instagram/ShreyaGhoshal