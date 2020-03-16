Shreya Ghoshal's Best Bengali Songs From The Year 2015 Until Now

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the finest singers in the Indian music industry. The singer has been awarded a few National awards for singing various Bollywood and Tollywood songs after she won the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma. Take a look at Shreya Ghoshal’s latest Bengali songs, from 2015- present.

Shreya Ghoshal's best Bengali songs from 2012 - till now

Eto Alo

The song Eto Alo from the film Katmandu was one of Shreya Ghoshal’s most popular songs of 2015. The film stars Abir Chatterjee, Soham, Rudranil Ghosh, Saswata Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee. The song was written by Anupam Roy and was directed by Raj Chakraborty.

Tomake Chuye Dilam

This song Tomake Chuye Dilam was another hit song of Shreya Ghoshal which released in 2016. From the movie Bastushaap, the female version of the song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics of the song were penned down by Srijato and Indraadip Dasgupta gave the music of the film.

Tomar Ki Naam

Starring actors like Anjan Dutt, Swastika Mukherjee, and Ritwick Chakraborty, this song was from the film Shaheb Bibi Golaam. This song Tomar Ki Naam is also considered as one of the best songs sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics were penned down by Anupam Roy.

Baishnob Sei Jon

Written by Anindya Chatterjee, this song Baishnob Sei Jon was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Directed by Nandita Roy, this song was from the movie Gotro. This film is about a mother-daughter relationship.

Chaiche Mon Onno Chawa

Oner of Shreya Ghosal's most popular song is Chaiche Mon Onno Chawa. This song was from the movie Potadar Kirtee which released in 2016. With Bappi Lahiri giving the music of the film and Gautam Susmit penning the lyrics, this song definitely has to be one of Shreya Ghoshal’s best.

