Shriya Pilgaonkar To Collaborate With Sachin-Jigar For The New Romantic Melody 'Heera'

The music duo Sachin-Jigar is all set to release a new single named Heera, which will explore the timeless beauty of love. This new independent single is being shot in Srinagar, Kashmir. This soulful piece will be sung by Jigar Saraiya, who is also expected to star in the video, alongside actor Shriya Pilgaonkar. The team is quite elated about this piece as they are confident that the audience will like and accept this song wholeheartedly.

Sachin-Jigar all set to create magic again

Music duo Sachin-Jigar recently announced that they have been working on a new independent single, in collaboration with Shriya Pilgaonkar. The song will be sung by Jigar Saraiya while the lyrics have been penned down by Priya Saraiya. The direction of Heera is being carried out by Arunima Sharma, who is currently in Srinagar with the rest of the team. Sachin-Jigar, who has previously created magic with pieces like Saibo, Sun Sathiya, and Jeene Laga Hoon, amongst others, will be composing the music for this new love song.

Jigar Saraiya, who has a pivotal role in the music video, recently spoke about the song and how excited he is about it. He said that he is quite happy about the shooting location as Kashmir possesses a unique beauty, which is just what they needed after the long pandemic break. He said that they are very excited to bring to listeners an independent single that speaks of love. Director Arunima had an amazing concept for this video and he is very excited to show the audience how amazing that is. Jigar also added that shooting with Shriya has been a super fun experience for him.

Read Shriya Pilgaonkar Wishes 'baby Boy' Jack 'Happy 6 Years Of Homecoming', Take A Look

Also read Shriya Pilgaonkar Visits Ruskin Bond At The Latter's House In Mussorie; See Pic

Shriya Pilgaonkar, on the other hand, believes that Srinagar’s beauty brings out the best in this song. She said that filming this song in Kashmir has been a surreal experience especially after so many months in lockdown. She also spoke about Sachin-Jigar’s other classics like Heeriye which, according to her, has a very soulful, classic romantic vibe to it. She stated at the end that she had a really good time collaborating with the team from Mumbai and the local crew from Srinagar while creating the mesmerizing piece.

Read Shriya Pilgaonkar Opens Up On Nepotism: 'I Don't Operate From Place Of Entitlement'

Also read Shriya Pilgaonkar Corrects A Fan Who Assumed Her Parents Were Born On Same Day

Image Courtesy: Shriya Pilgaonkar Instagram

With inputs from PR handout

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.