Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Makes On-screen Debut In Harrdy Sandhu’s 'Bijlee Bijlee'

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari has made her debut with Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee, which was released on October 30. The song, which is sung by Harrdy, marks Palak's first on-screen appearance. The music of the energetic track is composed by B Praak, while its lyrics are penned by Jaani. The music video is helmed by Arvindr Khaira. The news of the release was announced by Palak on her official Instagram handle.

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak makes her debut

The music video introduces Palak as a superwoman with magical powers. In the song, she helps Harrdy Sandhu fight goons, makes him dance well, and takes him through different time zones. The first half of the song shows her straight and angry, while in the second half, she takes over the actor's vibe.

Sharing the song on social media, Palak confessed that she is obsessed with the song.

She wrote, "ITS OUT RIGHT NOW!!!!! Please check it out and give it alllll your love I’ve been obsessed with this song for one month and I’m so excited to share it with all of you."

The song has been receiving an overwhelming response. Within a few hours of its release, the video has garnered more than 2.7 million views. Many celebrities have also taken the opportunity to compliment the actor. Reality star Varun Sood commented, "Super hero landing," while Vikas Kalantri called her, "Cindrellaaaaaaaaa."

Earlier, Shweta Tiwari also shared the first look of the Palak Tiwari's song.

She wrote, "Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! Finally the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever ! @harrdysandhu ‘s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ out on 30th October. It was no less than a dream to work with the legendary director @arvindrkhaira, perform on a song written by none other than @jaani777 and music given by @bpraak!"

Meanwhile, Palak is currently awaiting the release of her debut film titled Rosie The Saffron Chapter. The film is touted to be a horror-thriller and is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. The film went on floors in December last year in Pune.

Image: Instagram/@palaktiwarii