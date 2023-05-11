Sia Marries Boyfriend Dan Bernard In Intimate Ceremony, Photos Go Viral

Cheap Thrills fame Australian singer Sia tied the knot with her boyfriend Dan Bernard at Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, on Monday. The ceremony took place at the home of designers Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana. Photos from the wedding surfaced online and immediately went viral on social media.

Sia can be seen dressed in a light pink, lace embroidered fishtail gown. It featured a high neckline and long sleeves. Dan, on the other hand, wore a blue suit with black shoes. See the pictures here.

#sia gets married her boyfriend doctor Dan Bernard in secret with private wedding that includes 5 of few closest people. #thunderstorm #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/8Ae393rnI0 — SayMyName (@JasourAX) May 9, 2023

More about Sia-Dan Bernard's relationship

One of Sia’s first public outings with Bernard was the Dec. 2021 premiere of West Side Story, where they wore matching outfits to conceal their identities. The nine-time Grammy nominee was spotted with her then-mystery man on a few different occasions over the next two years. Most recently, she shared a snap with her beau at a Los Angeles Football Club event in Oct. 2022.

Sia was previously married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang. The couple announced their engagement in June 2014, married two months later at Sia's Palm Springs home and divorced in December 2016. The singer adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019 because they were “aging out of the foster care system.”

Sia's work front

Despite the fact that Sia hasn't released a studio album since 2016's This Is Acting, she is still not far away from the Billboard charts. Her 2016 album track Unstoppable peaked at No. 1 on the Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary charts six years after its release. The song found a new life last year in part thanks to TikTok. Additionally, the same album featured Sia's sole Hot 100 No. 1 hit, Cheap Thrills, which topped the charts for four weeks.