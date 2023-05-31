Sia Reveals To Be On Autism Spectrum 2 Years After The Release Of The Film Music

Australian singer-songwriter Sia recently revealed herself to be on the Autism Spectrum. The vocalist made the announcement while awarding Survivor Season 44 contestant Carolyn Wiger $100,000 on the reality TV-focused podcast Rob Has a Podcast. She also said she has been in recovery.

In her speech, Sia said, "I'm on the spectrum, and I'm in recovery. I think one of the greatest things is that nobody can ever know you and love you when you're filled with secrets and living in shame. I was like, 'I've got to go put my human suit on,' and, only in the last two years, have I become fully, fully myself." According to the National Institutes of Health, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental condition that affects how people connect with others, communicate, learn, and conduct. The first two years of life are when symptoms typically manifest, though it can be diagnosed at any age.

Sia's Music casting controversey

The revelation from Sia came 2 years after the Cheap Thrills singer’s directorial drama Music received harsh criticism for how it portrayed autism. It was called "ableist" and accused of fostering "harmful stereotypes of autistic people." Concerns were raised by supporters of the community about the film, which follows a young autistic woman named Music who is placed in the care of her half-sister.

These concerns included the use of Maddie Ziegler from Dance Moms as the lead actor rather than an actual autistic person. One specific scene from the movie also faced backlash, where Ziegler's character had a breakdown while being physically restrained. The practice was labeled harmful for the person who is suffering from the condition. Defending Ziegler’s casting in the movie, Sia admitted that she "actually tried working with a beautiful young girl nonverbal on the spectrum" but "found it unpleasant and stressful" because the written character was overly demanding. About the other concerns, Sia apologised on Twitter several times before completely deactivating her account.