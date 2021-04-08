Siddharth Gupta Pens Sweet Note As 'Vaaste' Song Clocks 2; Watch BTS Videos

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali’s and Siddharth Gupta's Vaaste released on April 6, 2019. As the song clocks two years, actor Siddharth Gupta took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a series of throwback behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the song. The first picture is a collage of a still from his appearance in the song, while the rest of them are BTS videos while he was filming and getting his makeup done for the song. Sharing the post, the actor penned a sweet note expressing gratitude for Vaaste team and his fans and followers.

Siddharth Gupta's Vaaste clocks 2 years

In the pictures and videos, Siddharth can be seen donning a plain white t-shirt which he paired with a black hoodie jacket and denim jeans. In one of the videos, the actor can be seen capturing a boomerang video with his co-actor and singer, Dhvani Bhanushali. A few videos show him striking several poses while looking into the camera. In one video, he is seen getting ready for his shot.

As for the caption, the Ragini MMS actor penned, “Two years of ‘#vaaste’”. He added, “Thanks for making me the ‘#vaasteboy’, Congratulations to the entire team who made this magic happen”. The actor concluded, “Almost 1.2 billion views,10 million likes and still going strong. Just extremely blessed and grateful. Sharing a few bts clips. Keep swiping.”.

As soon as the BTS clips were up on the internet, many of his fans and followers also rushed to drop positive comments and complimented him. A fan commented, “Years may pass but not my love for vaaste..!!” with a pair of the heart-eyed face and a red heart. Another one wrote, “That scene when you enter. Loved you. Keep rocking ‘#vaasteboy’” with fire, heart-eyed face emoticon and a red heart. A netizen wrote, “Such a Beautiful Song”.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vaaste song is penned by Arafat Mehmood. It is performed by Dhvani and Nikhil D’Souza. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, the song was released by T-Series. It was helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

On April 6, 2021, singer Dhvani, too, took to her Insta handle and dropped a BTS video from the sets of the song. The singer recalled filming the song and remembered the dialogue from the song penned by the director, Radhika. She shared the clip and penned a long note.

