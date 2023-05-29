Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: Mother Salutes Spot Where Son Was Killed, Breaks Down

May 29 marks the first death anniversary of Punjab singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by assailants in Punjab's Mansa district last year. A prayer meeting was organised at Jawahar Ke village on Sunday, which was attended by the late singer's mother Charan Kaur.

Upon reaching the village, Charan Kaur got emotional and broke down. She went to the spot where Moosewala was shot dead. She got on her knees, bowed and touched the ground. She also offered a salute. Thereafter, Kaur went to the prayer meeting spot and thanked villagers for organising the Sukhmani Sahib path in memory of her late son.

On Monday, family and supporters of the late singer are scheduled to carry out a candle march to demand justice for him.

Twenty-eight-year-old Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. He was shot at point-blank range and was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

The investigation alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in masterminding the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, was also being probed. A red corner notice was issued against Brar through Interpol.

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh had earlier questioned the government about action taken against the gangster Goldy Brar. "CBI should investigate the matter...Who are these gangsters (arrested in the case), they are just henchmen. They took the money and shot him dead. The mastermind, who targeted my son...what action is being taken against Goldy Brar?" he had asked.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew security cover of 424 persons, including that of Moosewala. He had contested an election from Mansa in the last Punjab Assembly elections as a Congress candidate but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla.