Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Asim Riaz Recalls Meet With Singer & His Advice In Heartfelt Note

Asim Riaz took to his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note for late singer Sidhu Moosewala, recalling the time they spent together.

Condolences are pouring in from across the globe for Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz also took to his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note for the Congress leader, recalling the time they spent together and his advice to never stop making music. He revealed that Moosewala had once called him over for dinner and they spoke about rapper Tupac, relished delicious food, listened to Moosewala's album and much more. 

Asim Riaz pays tribute to singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala in a heartfelt note

Taking to his Instagram handle, Asim shared a monochrome picture of the departed soul and mentioned, "I remember when i was in Chandigarh you called me over for dinner, i came all the way to moosa pind just to see you and how proud i was to witness an artist like you. (sic)"

He continued, "You made me listen songs from your album moosetape ,we had conversations how tupac was so fearless, about his music and all the west and east coast conversations, we ate food from the same plate and you made me have missi Roti ,we had a ball brother that nite and then later you told me after when i made you listen my built in pain track.. Asim dont stop making music ,that thing is gonna stay with me for ever sidhu and your music.RIp @sidhu_moosewala (sic)"

Singer Rahul Vaidya also expressed grief over Sidhu's tragic demise, saying he's out of words. Talking to the paparazzi, he mentioned," The news was so bad, I still cannot believe it has happened. I have no words. May God grant his soul peace."

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district

The singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29. The tragic incident came a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government withdrew the security cover of 424 people including the singer. Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder. He's a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi. The singer's family has now taken his mortal remains from the Mansa Civil Hospital for the last rites.

