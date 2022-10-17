Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Dismissed Cop Arrested For Supplying Weapon To Shooters

In a major breakthrough in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, on Sunday, Ludhiana police arrested a dismissed Punjab Police constable who was allegedly a part of a team that did a recce and supplied weapons for the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala. The accused has been identified as Gurmeet Singh alias Meeta of Chak Khasra Kulia village of Batala in the Gurdaspur district. The police have recovered a .30-bore illegal pistol and four bullets from his possession.

#BREAKING | Big development in Sidhu Moosewala murder case probe: Dismissed cop arrested for supplying weapon and conducting recce for shooters - https://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/MY1eZ7gBjt — Republic (@republic) October 17, 2022

According to sources, the crime investigation agency staff-2 of Ludhiana police brought him on a production warrant after he was arrested by Batala police in another attempt to murder case. Police further revealed that Gurmeet Singh alias Meeta was in close contact with Lawrence Bishnoi. Now, the accused is being interrogated by the police about his role in the slain Congress leader's murder case.

Police revealed that Gurmeet Singh alias Meeta’s movement was caught on CCTV camera with his accomplices Satbir Singh of Ajnala, Manpreet Singh alias Mani Raiya and Mandeep Singh alias Toofan before and after the murder of the singer. Earlier, an FIR in the case was registered under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act and 302, 115 of IPC at Salem Tabri police station in Punjab.

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case

On May 29, a popular singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh, a.k.a Sidhu Moosewala was shot down at a village in Mansa. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

AAP government came under fire for the singer's murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Punjab DGP VK Bhawra addressed a press conference and clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

In August, an 1850-page chargesheet had been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The chargesheet named 24, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are putting up in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the 'mastermind in the case.