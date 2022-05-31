Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Hans Raj Hans, Jaspinder Narula & Others Mourn Singer's Demise

The news of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder became a massive talking point and his family, friends and fans have been mourning his loss. On Tuesday, the late Congress leader's mortal remains were taken to his home by his family from Mansa Civil Hospital, after which it was taken to the crematorium in Mansa.

Massive crowds gathered at the location where his last rites took place amid 'Sidhu Moosewala Zindabad' slogans. Several artistes from the world of music including Jaspinder Narula, Hans Raj Hans, Ashok Masti, Preet Harpal, and others have now spoken to Republic Media Network and mourned the tragic loss of the singer.

Prominent singers mourn the loss of Sidhu Moosewala

Jaspinder Narula got emotional as she spoke to Republic about the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. The veteran mentioned it was 'unfortunate' and although she did not know the artiste, she mentioned that what he had done for himself in his career was remarkable. She said:

"It's very unfortunate. I did not know him, I have never met him, but what he did for himself was remarkable. He has a massive fan following, which is really amazing. For me, he was like a child, this is really sad, I have no words to express it. People will continue to remember him for many decades to come. This is a huge loss to his parents, and I pray to God that he rests in peace."

Member of Parliament Hans Raj Hans was also one of the stars to speak about the late singer and mentioned it was indeed an 'unfortunate' incident that took place. He said:

"This is shocking and unfortunate. Reducing his security was a big blunder. Sidhu Moosewala was a remarkable artist and he was also a well-mannered child. He used to meet me like my son".

He also recalled an instance with the 'wonderful artist' and narrated that his nephew is a huge fan of Moosewala. His nephew wished to meet him, and Hans Raj Hans took him to a function, where Sidhu Moosewala was also present. He recounted the singer's humility and mentioned that Moosewala met the duo within 15 minutes of being called for, and came to him like a son and clicked a selfie with his nephew. He called him the 'Michael Jackson' of the music industry as he mentioned his family is heartbroken and in tears at the star's last rites.

Ashok Masti also reacted to the 'shocking news' and mentioned that the star has a huge fan base, not only in Punjab but across the world. He also hailed the star for making a name for himself through his work at such a young age. Preet Harpal expressed his sorrow regarding the murder of Sidhu Moosewala as well, which took place on May 29 at Mansa's Jawaharke village. He mentioned that there was a time when Punjab was a 'charming' place to be, but now the security in the state is deteriorating.

Sidhu Moosewala funeral

Thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the late 28-year-old singer and chanted slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government. The singer was laid to rest and cremated in presence of a massive crowd in Mansa.