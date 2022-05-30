Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Drake Pays Tribute To Punjabi Singer; 'RIP MOOSE'

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Jawaharke village of Mansa district yesterday, May 29. The instance came a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including the singer. The incident has left the whole music fraternity in a state of shock, with tributes pouring in from notable personalities all over the globe.

While Indian celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, and more have condoled his demise, international rapper Drake also took to his social media handle to remember The Last Ride singer.

Drake pays tribute to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday, May 30, the rapper shared a picture of Sidhu alongside his mother. Alongside the beautiful picture, he wrote, "RIP Moose." Take a look.

Fans of the two singers expressed sadness about how they'll never be able to witness them collaborate on any song. Taking to Twitter, one user mentioned, "I always had the feeling that Sidhu and Drake would collab one day because they both have links to Toronto and it would have been massive for the Punjabi music industry, it's a shame we'll never see it happen now."

Another stated, “Didn't even get to see that Drake x Sidhu collab or that Nav x Sidhu collab." A fan also mentioned how Drake posting a picture of Moosewala goes on to show how big he was.

Meanwhile, Lilly Singh also dedicated a post to Sidhu, calling his demise 'absolutely devastating and upsetting news'. She added, "To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don’t keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala."

Lilly further hailed Sidhu for his 'revolutionary music' and the 'care for his community'. She concluded by mentioning, "Rest in power. Gone way, way too soon. Thank you for changing the game"

Hours after Sidhu's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the murder by issuing a statement on social media.

