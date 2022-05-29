Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Jasbir Jassi Expresses Shock; 'World Lost The Greatest Singer'

In a shocking development, popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday with several celebs as well as fans mourning his demise. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Indian singer Jasbir Jassi expressed shock, stating that he is speechless and is not able to figure out what to speak as the late singer was such 'a big name in Punjab as well as the whole country.'

Singer Jasbir Jassi expresses shock at Sidhu Moosewala's assassination

Now, in an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network, singer Jasbir Jassi said, "Sidhu Moosewala has been shot and nobody knows if he was shot by a gangster or any of his rivals or if it was any critical move, can't say anything but it's really a very sad news." Jassi went on to state, "A family lost a young child and the world lost the greatest singer, it's really sad."

#BREAKING | Sidhu Moosewala murdered: Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi speaks to Republic after unknown assailants kill Congress leader.



Watch here-https://t.co/bbyaMwOij9 pic.twitter.com/evnw9leymU — Republic (@republic) May 29, 2022

Talking about Sidhu Moosewala, Jasbir Jassi stated that he was really good at his work and used to write brilliantly, adding, "He has given maximum hits to the country." "His songs had reality and youngsters were crazy about them. He was in some controversies and was always curious to learn anything regarding music. He used to always talk about power for which he joined politics and earned a good name," said Jassi.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer was attacked a day after his security cover was withdrawn by the Bhagwant Mann government. As per sources, the assailants came in 2 cars and used automatic weapons to kill Sidhu Moosewala. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes and at the time of the incident and no security personnel was present with the late singer. Following the attack, Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa in critical condition.

Image: Instagram/@JassiJasbir/sidhu_moosewala