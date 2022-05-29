Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Kapil Sharma, Vishal Dhadlani & Music Fraternity 'devastated'

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot in a fatal attack in Mansa on Sunday and several heartbroken fans have begun mourning his loss on social media. A number of friends and popular celebrities have also taken to social media to express their shock about the situation. The attack took place when unknown miscreants opened fire at Sidhu and two others in Jawaharke village.

Celebrities mourn the loss of Sidhu Moosewala

Zareen Khan took to her social media account and shared a black and white picture of the late singer as she mentioned that the news was 'absolutely devastating and shocking'. Sophie Choudry also mourned the singer's loss as she called him a 'music icon'. She sent her condolences to his family and fans and hoped that justice prevailed. Comedian Kapil Sharma was also 'very sad' and shocked by the news and wrote, "very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may God give the strength to his family."

This is such tragic & shocking news!! #sidhumoosewala shot dead in Punjab. A music icon, a legend! My deepest condolences to his family & his fans across the world. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice. May God grant his soul peace. This is truly sad💔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LKZUXh3mxh — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 29, 2022

Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022

Other popular celebrities including Ravii Dubey, Gippy Grewal, Rannvijay Singha and many others took to social media to express their shock and sadness about the Legend singer's demise. Himanshi Khurana mentioned she was 'speechless' on hearing the news, while Shehnaaz Gill expressed the pain and sadness the news has brought her and the star's fans.

speechless ….. rip brother 💔#sidhumoosewala — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 29, 2022

Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo🙏🏻 #sidhumoosewala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022

Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter moments after the news of the Calaboose singer's death made headlines and mentioned he knew the star only through his music. However, the news of his death has 'cut deep' and he wrote, "I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day!" Singer Armaan Malik mentioned he was 'shocked and devastated' by the news and could not believe it was true. Munmun Dutta also shared her reaction to the 'tragic news' as she mourned the loss of the singer along with millions on social media.

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.



I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.



What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

shocked and devastated… this can’t be true man. #sidhumoosewala — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 29, 2022

What a tragic news !! Shocking .. #sidhumoosewala — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) May 29, 2022

Image: Instagram/@sidhu_moosewala