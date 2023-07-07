Sidhu Moosewala's Chorni With Divine Releases Posthumously

Late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala was an icon, well-known for his hard-hitting songs. Even after a year of his untimely death, the singer's old songs have been ranking on the charts. Not just that, but the tracks he had collaborated on with other artists in the past have been released posthumously.

Sidhu Moosewala's collab with Divine is out

Divine has finally released the much-awaited song with Sidhu Moosewala and it has been making waves ever since its debut on Friday. The duo have created a powerful song track titled Chorni and the lyrical music video offers a great musical experience. The track brought together the strengths of both artists and is sure to leave an impact on music lovers.

Chorni has not just enhanced the listening experience, but the visuals and lyrics were quite thought-provoking. The song has a powerful message and went well with the gloomy animation of the song. It highlighted the artistic brilliance of the singers and has emerged as an anthem of sorts for their fans.

Sidhu Moosewala's songs continue to release posthumously

Several songs of Sidhu Moosewala have been released posthumously to keep his energy alive. The first song that was released after his demise was SYL and it garnered over 1 million views in under an hour of its release. The other song that was released posthumously was Vaar. The track was released four months after his death and it lauded the bravery of a Sikh warrior. The third song was released 10 months after his demise and it was titled Mera Na. The song was composed by Steel Banglez.