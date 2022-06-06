Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder had sent shock waves to the country while triggering a political slugfest. Post the tragic death, fans and popular musicians have been mourning the great loss. Punjabi actor Ammy Virk who was looking forward to his next project, Sher Bagga, has postponed the release of the movie as the actor confessed to being 'not in a correct state of mind.'

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants while the late singer was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle with two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio, and heavy firing took place soon after. On being taken to the hospital, singer Moosewala was declared dead.

Ammy Virk postpones release of next Sher Bagga

The news of the popular singer's murder has triggered anger in his fans and led to many Punjabi singers, and actors expressing grief over the loss. Now, Ammy in a now-deleted Instagram story shared a throwback picture posing with the late singer and revealed pushing the release of his upcoming film. Sher Bagga was earlier slated to hit the screens on June 10.

The note shared by Ammy read, “As a team Sherbagga, we were supposed to meet you all at your nearest theaters on June 10th to celebrate the cinema. But due to an extremely sad and unfortunate time, we are not in a state of mind to celebrate this art form. Therefore, we have postponed the release of #SherBagga (Further details would be shared soon.)” A fan page of the actor shared the same note on Instagram.

Apart from Ammy, the film also stars Sonam Bajwa in the lead. While condoling the death of the singer, Virk had earlier shared Moosewala's picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Waheguru Parwaaar nu bal bakshan sache patshah (May god give strength to the family)."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ammy also has Oye Makhna in the pipeline and is scheduled to release in September this year. The film also stars Tania Singh, who is teaming up with Ammy for the fourth time after having worked with him on films like Qismat, Sufna, and Qismat 2.

IMAGE: Instagram/AmmyVirkfanP