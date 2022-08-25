Sidhu Moosewala’s Family & Supporters Hold Peaceful March, Seek Justice In Murder Case

The family of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala organised a peaceful march from Mansa to Jawaharke village on August 25, 2022. The march was held to demand justice for Moosewala who was gunned down in a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government.

On Thursday, Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh Sidhu, the former's mother Charan Kaur, and the singer's fans and supporters held a march from Mansa to Jawaharke village in order to demand justice for him in the murder case. Fans and followers of the '295' crooner came out on roads in large numbers so as to support their beloved singer. While marching peacefully, people including kids were spotted holding banners reading, "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala".

On August 21, Balkaur Singh, Sidhu Moosewala's father issued the state government a seven-day deadline to solve the case of his son's murder; failing which he will hit the roads and protest. Singh also made an appeal to the people and the late singer's fans to hold a candle march to demand speedy justice for his son.

Balkaur Singh had earlier alleged that a close friend of Moosewala was involved in the murder and that he will reveal the name in the upcoming days. He even claimed that the rival singers were not happy with his son's success.

#WATCH | Family members of deceased Punjabi Singer, Sidhu Moosewala begin their march in Mansa, Punjab; heavy police force deployed as a huge crowd gathers for support pic.twitter.com/Q7c62tms8r — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Popular singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Canada-based Goldy Brar accepted the responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post. He is a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also allegedly involved in the murder.

Image: Republic Media Network