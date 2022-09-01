Republic TV on Thursday accessed a picture of singer-cum-politician Sidhu Moosewala's killers posing together at the Mundra port in Gujarat soon after his murder. As per sources, the 6 shooters including Priyavrat, Ankit Sersa and Kashish were "celebrating" Moosewala's killing. Immediately after the murder as well, they shot a video inside the car brandishing their weapons. Sources also revealed that the aforesaid photo was sent to gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi indicating that all is well and nobody has been apprehended. The police is now probing whether anyone in Gujarat facilitated their visit.

Here is the picture of the shooters:

The Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Sidhu Moosewala, who unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly polls, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village on May 29. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

On June 1, VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban. An official statement said, "In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of the investigation, a police report under section 173 CrPCN shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction". After the Punjab and Haryana HC turned down the state government's plea urging a sitting judge to conduct the death probe, Congress renewed its demand for a CBI or NIA probe.