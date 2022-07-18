Sidhu Moosewala's Life-size Statue Unveiled In Mansa; Late Singer's Father Gets Emotional

On July 18, late singer Sidhu Moosewala's life-size statue was unveiled at his village in Mansa, Punjab. Moosewala was gunned down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Sidhu Moosewala's life-size statue unveiled in Mansa

A 6.5 feet tall statue of the slain singer was unveiled by his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, glimpses of which have been shared by the Congress leader's fans on social media. As per a post shared by paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, Moosewala's father got emotional while unveiling the statue which was installed on the land where the singer was cremated on May 31. As per the caption, a huge crowd gathered on the ground with youth shouting "we are also your sons".

The picture features Balkaur Singh hugging his late son's statue, while his mother is seen looking at it with immense pain. The caption under the picture read, "Installed his statue on the land where the singer was cremated on May 31. His father broke down and got emotional. A number of people gathered and even youth said we are also your sons."

Netizens also remembered the Dark Love crooner which is evident from the comments section. A fan wrote, "My heart goes out to his parents … we can never imagine their pain .. Waheguru #sidhumoosewala will always be with us." Another fan commented "Legend Never die" and many dropped heart emoticons and emoticons to express sadness.

As per a recent development, on Sunday, Delhi Special Police Commissioner HGS Dhaliwal stated that three main shooters, one logistics provider and one who recced the area have been nabbed in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He further informed that the police is in search of the three shooters, who are absconding. One person who provided logistics is also at large.

Image: Twitter/@ajay36mittal