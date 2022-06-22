Sidhu Moosewala's Team Requests Fans To 'give Some Time Alone' To His Parents For Grieving

Amid all the emotional outpour due to the death of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala, fans have been sending their wishes to his parents who are still coping with the great loss. The untimely demise of the singer has left a deep void in million of hearts who still visit the singer's house and meet his parents to pay their respects.

The singer's parents have been quite warm and open towards the fans and well-wishers, however, they haven't had a single moment to grieve the loss. Therefore, the team of the late singer issued a statement and requested fans to visit the musician's parents only on Sundays.

Sidhu Moosewala's team shares message for fans

The team shared a note on Moosewala's now-deleted Instagram story and requested fans to kindly give some time to the late singer’s family to process their loss. The team also urged fans to visit the parents on Sundays so that they can have some moment alone to grieve the tragic demise of their young son.

The note addressed to Sidhu Moosewala's fans and well-wishers read, "To everyone wanting to meet Sidhu's parents, please visit them on Sundays only.” "They need to rest and take some time alone to process this loss,” it further explained.

The fan following and love the singer received cannot be expressed in words. After his death, his last rites were attended by thousands of people who were left teary-eyed while bidding adieu to the iconic singer.

This comes weeks after the 28-year-old singer's father shared a video message on his son’s Instagram account while dismissing rumours about his intentions to contest for PELE. In the 55-second-long video, he had said in Punjabi, “I’m the father of Sidhu Moose Wala. I wanted to tell you a few things. I’m very sad about what I’m seeing on social media. There are different rumors that are going on, don’t believe that. I lost my son recently. I have no intention of contesting any elections.”

Meanwhile, the singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. In connection with the murder of the late Congress leader, the Delhi court recently remanded the three accused persons, including two shooters to 14 days of police custody. These individuals are said to be members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

