Sidhu Moosewala's Team Says FIR Filed Against Those Leaking Late Singer's Unreleased Songs

Late Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala's team has issued a statement, warning that legal action would be taken against those who leak his unreleased songs. The team also added that an FIR has already been filed against those involved in the matter.

The warning comes days after Moosewala's last song, SYL, was released on his YouTube channel. The song was written by the singer himself ahead of his tragic death and it soon touched millions of views after its release.

Sidhu Moosewala's team files complaint against those leaking his songs

Taking to Moosewala's Instagram handle, the team, who is handling the late singer's account, wrote, "FIR has been filed against unknown persons who leaked and forwarded Sidhu Moosewala's unreleased songs. We are sharing an FIR copy." The note also mentioned that one of the accused had already been arrested and the singer's mother Charan Singh has forgiven him. It read, "The first accused who got arrested has been forgiven by Sidhu's mother but we will not forgive the next ones. Kindly don't engage in such activities."

Sidhu Moosewala's song, SYL, delved into several issues that the state and its citizens have witnessed such as water dispute, reorganisation of Punjab, Satluj Yamana Link canal issue, 1984 anti-Sikh riots and Sikh flag hoisting at the Red Fort during the farmers' agitation. The song, which was released posthumously, is now not available on the video-sharing/streaming platform YouTube in India.

Sidhu Moosewala's death

Popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment. So far, the police have arrested 10 people for involvement in the murder.

The Punjab Police's investigation has revealed that the shooters were allegedly acting on the directions of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and had received support from Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Vikram Brar. Earlier, after the singer's murder, Brar and Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for Moosewala's death through their respective Facebook profiles.

(Image: @sidhu_moosewala/Instagram)