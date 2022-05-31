Sidhu Moosewala's Video From Singer Afsana Khan's Wedding Leaves Singer's Fans Emotional

Punjabi singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder came as shocking news to many and celebs and the late musician's close aides are having a difficult time coping with it. The singer was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder and so far, multiple arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Several celebrities as well as Moosewala's fans mourned the loss online and now, a video from popular singer and Bigg Boss fame Afsana Khan's wedding is doing rounds on social media which sees Moosewala walking with the happy bride.

Sidhu Moosewala's video from Afsana Khan's wedding goes viral post singer's demise

Taking to his Instagram space, entertainment photographer Viral Bhayani uploaded a video which saw Sidhu Moosewala having a good time at Afsana Khan and Saajz Khan's wedding in February, this year. The clip featured the 295 singer walking alongside the bride and posing with her. Moosewala was also seen singing at the couple's wedding.

Fans say, 'Legends never die'

Soon after the video surfaced online, it left Moosewala's fans emotional as they took to the comments section to pay homage to the late musician. A netizen's comment read, "Weapons cannot shred the soul, nor can fire burn it. Water cannot wet it, nor can the wind dry it.

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Legend will always stay in our hearts," whereas another netizen commented, "No One Can Replace Sidhu Moosewala In The Punjab Music Industry Dil Da Ni Mada Tera Sidhu Moosewala".

Sidhu Moosewala laid to rest

Thronged by a sea of fans and supporters, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was cremated in Punjab’s Mansa on Tuesday afternoon. Emotional scenes were witnessed ahead of the cremation with thousands joining the late youth icon’s final journey.

Sidhu Moosewala's family and his mother were seen bidding their final farewell to the singer-politician's mortal remains. His father was captured laying down his pagdi (turban) in front of his late son's supporters and breaking down.

Image: Instagram/@itsafsanakhan