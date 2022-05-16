Last Updated:

Silk Sonic Marks Billboard Music Awards Debut With 'Love Train', Wins Top R&B Song Trophy

As Billboard Music Awards 2022 is being held in Las Vegas, it was revealed that Silk Sonic performed Love Train on stage. Read further ahead.

Billboard Music Awards 2022

The Billboard Music Awards 2022 is being held on May 15, 2022, in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the announcements recently revealed how some of the notable artists and groups went home with several awards, it also revealed how Silk Sonic, who bagged the Top R&B Song award set the stage on fire with their iconic performance. 

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak set the stage on fire with ‘Love Train’ performance 

R&B duo Silk Sonic, featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak recently arrived at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 being held in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The duo managed to win their fans’ hearts as they performed their song, Love Train on stage during the ceremony. For those who are unaware, the song, Love Train is from their debut studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.

With a total of four nominations under the categories of Top Duo/Group, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song, the duo managed to bag an award for Top R&B Song for their track, Leave the Door Open. Other nominees in the list included Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”, Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”, and Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches” and WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”. 

Billboard Music Awards 2022 winners

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele
BTS (WINNER)
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd...Click Here to check the full list. 

