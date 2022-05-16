Silk Sonic Marks Billboard Music Awards Debut With 'Love Train', Wins Top R&B Song Trophy

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@silksonic
The Billboard Music Awards 2022 is being held on May 15, 2022, in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the announcements recently revealed how some of the notable artists and groups went home with several awards, it also revealed how Silk Sonic, who bagged the Top R&B Song award set the stage on fire with their iconic performance.
R&B duo Silk Sonic, featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak recently arrived at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 being held in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The duo managed to win their fans’ hearts as they performed their song, Love Train on stage during the ceremony. For those who are unaware, the song, Love Train is from their debut studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.
With a total of four nominations under the categories of Top Duo/Group, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Album, and Top R&B Song, the duo managed to bag an award for Top R&B Song for their track, Leave the Door Open. Other nominees in the list included Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”, Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”, and Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches” and WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”.
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Adele
BTS (WINNER)
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Weeknd...Click Here to check the full list.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.